3 transported after wreck at Ross Clark Circle in Dothan

Three people were transported to an area hospital after a 2-vehicle collision in Dothan Monday morning.

First responders were called to the scene at the intersection of East Main Street and Ross Clark Circle shortly after 10:20 a.m.

Investigators said three people in a car that overturned were taken for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a van was not injured.

Witnesses reported that one of the vehicles ran a red light before colliding with the other. It was not immediately clear which vehicle failed to stop, however. The Dothan Traffic Division continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

