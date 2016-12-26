Montgomery police investigating 3 fatal crashes dating back to Wednesday

Damage to the front of a mini-van involved in a fatal Dec. 21 crash. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Investigators with the Montgomery Police Department are investigating three fatal crashes dating back to Dec. 21.

The first happened around 2 p.m. on the 21st at the East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. First responders were called to the scene of a 2-vehicle crash involving life-threatening injuries. The wreck involved a mini-van and an 18-wheeler.

Roxanne Millerschultz, 38, El Campo, Texas, was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where she died from her injuries on Dec. 24.

Three others in the van were taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Cascade Freightliner was uninjured.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates the Chrysler was traveling eastbound on the Boulevard when it struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.

The second traffic fatality happened on Christmas Eve around 4 p.m. First responders were called to the 3800 block of Hayneville Road on reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a 1997 Yamaha four-wheeler.

Issac Kiser, 50, of Montgomery was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where he died from his injuries on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation indicates Kiser was thrown from the four-wheeler after losing control.

The third fatal crash happened on Christmas evening around 6 p.m. First responders were called to the Eastern Boulevard at Haskell Drive on calls of a 2-vehicle crash.

On scene, police and medics found a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage and a 2009 BMW 328i. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Lenous Parker, 80, of Marbury, the driver of the Mitsubishi, was later pronounced dead. The BMW driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation of the crash shows Parker was attempting to turn onto Haskell Drive when his vehicle was hit by the BMW.



All three crashes remain under investigation.

