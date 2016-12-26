Montgomery police investigating 3 fatal crashes dating back to Wednesday

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
An Estill County teenager who's battling cancer has a unique wish for his 16th birthday his family hopes to grant: he's asking for a mailbox full of birthday cards.More >>
According to an Uvalde County church, a bus carrying members of their congregation has been involved in a fatal wreck.More >>
Villagers and news reports say a 25-year-old Indonesian man was swallowed whole by a python on the island of Sulawesi.More >>
Monday night, police began a death investigation after a decomposed body was found inside a vacant home on S. Bedford Ave. on the south side of Evansville.More >>
The crash happened near Garner State Park, west of San Antonio.More >>
Alabama Senator Luther Strange comments on his vote.More >>
An internet activist has raised nearly $100,000 on a GoFundMe page to purchase the internet histories lawmakers and others who helped pass a resolution that allows broadband and other telecommunications services to sell internet users' private histories.More >>
A sweet high school senior wanted to grant his grandmother the opportunity to do something she has never done before – attend a high school prom.More >>
27 "low performing schools" in the Montgomery County School System will now be run by the Alabama State Department of Education, leaving the remaining 29 in the hands of MPS. Officials say it’s a two-pronged approach but there's more than a couple questions on how this is all going to work. State education officials say they are taking a concentrated look at the 27 schools they're taking over so they can become high achieving schools.More >>
Britain is set to formally file for divorce from the European Union, ending a 44-year relationship following the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago.More >>
Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are responding to a shooting at this hour in the area of Epperson Drive, located off Wares Ferry Road.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has released details on how it will handle each school as part of it intervention into the Montgomery Public School System. ALSDE will effectively split the system in two during the intervention after determining a state takeover of 27 'low-performing' schools was necessary. The other 29 schools will remain under MPS Board and Superintendent control. Starting in April, ALSDE officials will host three 'Community Engagement Forums' during...More >>
Alabama House representatives Allen Farley, Johnny Mac Morrow and Mike Holmes proposed a prison proposal of their own Wednesday.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Aviation Unit spends hours preparing for the worst case scenario. Tuesday, they put their skills to the test.More >>
