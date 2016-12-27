Four people shot at hotel in Ozark, Louisville man charged

A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting occurred on Christmas morning in Ozark.

The incident took place in the back of the Ozark Inn and Suites around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Four people were injured in the shooting and, so far, three of them have been released from the hospital. The fourth person is still in critical condition.

Police say the shooting followed a verbal and physical fight at the hotel.

"There were people partying. They were going back and forth in groups and every once and a while, it would seem like a scuffle was going to break out and it would calm down and then all of a sudden, it was like a scuffle and gunfire all at the same time," said Terri York, a witness of the shooting.

Roydricus McCray, 25, is accused of grabbing a gun after the altercation began and shooting into a crowd. He is now facing four counts of attempted murder.

"A lot of people, of course, left once the shooting started. I think they jumped in cars, were running trying to get out of the way. He had no regard for people's lives," said Marlos Walker, Ozark Chief of Police.

Deep Patel, owner of the hotel, says the group involved in the incident were out of towners and they were checked in for two nights.

"This is a safe establishment, nothing like this has occurred here before and we're going to take preventative measures to make sure this doesn't happen again," Patel said.

McCray bonded out of the Dale County Jail on Tuesday on a $400,000 bond.

