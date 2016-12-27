Escaped Butler Co. Jail inmate back in custody

Authorities in Butler County say the search is over for an inmate they say escaped from the County jail on Tuesday.

According to Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden, 35-year-old Cedrick Poole was taken into custody Friday in Cobbs City road in Greenville.

Poole was taken to the Bulter County Jail where he remains without bond.

No other information about his capture was available for release.

