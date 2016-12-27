MPD: 10-year-old struck, killed by vehicle on Southern Boulevard

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Michigan 10-year-old, Montgomery police announced Wednesday.

According to Lt. Regina Duckett, Jaden Buschert of Grand Rapids, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in the 900 block of the West South Boulevard Tuesday.

An initial investigation indicates Buschert and his parent were attempting to cross the roadway when Buschert ran ahead and was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.

Buschert was transported to Baptist Medical Center South with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the Silverado were not injured and no charges are anticipated at this time.

Eastbound lanes of the boulevard were closed for a period of time while crews worked to clear the scene. Those lanes have since been reopened.

