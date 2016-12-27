Sheriff: Argument leads to shooting at Entec gas station in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Tuesday at a gas station off of Interstate-85.

According to authorities, the shooting, which occurred at the Entec gas station off of exit 16 (Waugh), stemmed from an argument.

Sheriff's officials are currently searching for two persons of interest involved in the incident.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

