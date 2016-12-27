Alabama, Washington continue practice ahead of Peach Bowl

After an exciting night of go-karting and bowling for Alabama and Washington players on Monday, it was all back to business as each team saw two practices Tuesday afternoon.

Alabama practice at the dome ahead of #CFPlayoff in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/p2HCrT7lZy — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) December 27, 2016

Alabama and Washington coordinators also took to the podium, as well as five players for both teams, to discuss the magnitude of this semifinal playoff game and what it means for the Crimson Tide to be back here for their third consecutive playoff.

"The big thing for me is about the kids and this group of guys that we've got this year is as fun a group as any that I've ever been around," said Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt. "It's exciting the see these guys. Being gone from them for three days and just kind of seeing them come back in the room, it's kind of a joy to be around these guys."

"I just think it's the Bama way," said Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster. "We're just going to the playoff, treat it like a business trip and treat it like the regular season you know?"

Two years ago, the Ohio State Buckeyes beat Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, knocking them out of a chance for another national title that year and that loss still sits with star Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

"Any guy who was here never has to have any kind of motivational to work hard and play hard,' said Allen, 'we've just tried to show the younger guys that there's no other feeling like losing a game like that so I just kind of keep it in the back of my mind just to work every day and just never forget about it."

It's no secret the nation's number one defensive unit has been known for their scoring ability and their tendency to swallow offenses whole but Washington is a little bit of a different team.

"Yeah, I would say they're more balanced than what we've seen cause, you know, they average about 210 rushing yards per game and that's a pretty big number," said Minkah Fitzpatrick. "They'll have to throw a whole lot more, so we'll try to throw 'em off their game and make them do things that they're not used to doing."

On Wednesday, we'll hear from Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin as well as freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts and what they think is going to happen on Saturday and what it means to them to be back here in the semifinals.

