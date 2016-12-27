College Football HOF gears up to welcome Bama, Washington fans

The College Football Playoff semifinal game in Atlanta is bringing in more business for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Historically, this is the busiest week of the year for this new fan attraction. The Hall of Fame is expected to be the top stop for the thousands of Alabama and Washington fans coming in for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.



The facility is a complete immersion into all things college football and is redefining what a Hall of Fame can be. While old football gear is part of the exhibit, they are using technology to allow visitors to continue the experience even after they leave.

"You are able to save some of the content you generate in the building, then download it later digitally and share it on your social media platforms. We have what we think is the best of the old time stuff and we have a real new innovative way to use it digitally," said Mike Bilbow, College Football Hall of Fame VP of Content and Production.

Thursday, the College Football Hall of Fame will host Fan Day.

