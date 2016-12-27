Eastdale Mall management address Christmas Eve brawl after video goes viral

It may be the season of peace on earth and good will toward men but on Christmas Eve, shoppers around the country saw flurries of black Friday hysteria.

Fights erupting in shopping malls went viral over the holiday, including a brawl right here in Montgomery.

“I check my Facebook and I seen [sic] the fight 20 minutes later and I didn't even know it happened,” said Justin Ellis, an associate at Cell-I-Bration Wireless in Eastdale Mall.



Ellis was working right around the corner from where a fight erupted on Christmas Eve at Eastdale Mall.

“I just seen [sic] a lot of people running into that direction and I was like 'what's going on?' You couldn't even hear it because it was over so quick,” said Ellis.

WARNING: The video below contains strong language

That's because, according to mall management, eight Montgomery Police Officers, and a fully staffed private security company responded to the incident within 30 seconds.

“It's disheartening for me as the mall manager that it happened and it happened here at Eastdale but it’s something we addressed and want to address quickly and make sure we have our customers safety as a top priority and we address all those concerns,” said David Hagood, General Manager of Eastdale Mall.



Hagood says he's disappointed people acted this way and the shopping center does not condone that kind of activity.



“It’s the age in which we live, social media, everybody has a cell phone camera so when something like this happens, I knew it was going to hit Facebook. I knew it was going to be out there. I hope that people don’t take away that one incident inside Eastdale Mall as something that happens on a daily basis. It’s something that was an isolated incident,” said Hagood.

The Montgomery Police Department confirms that there was a physical altercation between two teenage females, one was charged with disorderly conduct and there were no injuries.

Hagood says those involved in the incident have been banned from the mall.

