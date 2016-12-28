AL authorities warn public of scam involving death threats by text message

The virus included in the threatening messages can be used to steal your personal information. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)

In Geneva County and Montgomery County, scammers are circulating the virus through text messages. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

In Dothan, those targeted received the fake threat with a dangerous link via email. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

There have been multiple reports of the scam in Montgomery County. It is a security threat to your mobile devices. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Scammers posing as hitmen, sending alarming threats to Alabamians in a ploy to get access to your personal information.

It can make your mobile devices vulnerable to a data hack, jeopardizing your account numbers and passwords.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the scam involves an offender sending a text message stating:

I've been paid to kill you but wish to spare you, inform the police or anyone else you will die, to be spared contact vsdky@hotmail.com immediately.

According to the sheriff's department, the message comes from the address isigman@conejousd.org. The agency has received multiple reports of the scam.

Authorities advise the public to not open the message as it is a 'Trojan Horse virus' and to simply delete the message.

If someone replies to the message, either by text or email, the virus can infect the device and steal information. It can copy the person's contacts and then it sends the message out to all of their contacts, keeping the chain going.

"It's a text scam that's coming in that's threatening people's lives. It is a scam. It appears to be Trojan virus. Don't open it. Just delete it," said Lt. Randy Pollard with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. "It can actually affect the security levels on your mobile devices, making some of your information available to whoever is on the other end so a blind link like that doesn't need to be clicked on."

Anyone who receives the message is asked to contact the department at 334-832-2532 or 334-832-1328.

The Dothan Police Department and the Geneva County Sheriff's Office have also received several complaints of the scam.

In Geneva County, the scammers are sending text messages to circulate the fake threat and in Dothan, similar reports indicate that emails are being used.

"If someone is going to kill you and a contract has been taken out on your life, nobody's going to give you a warning," said Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

According to the sheriff, the agency has received nine reports of the scam over the last few days.

He says the scheme first surfaced in 2006.

"A lot of times, the phone number that shows up there are devices that can disguise your phone number and it can make your number show up as any number you want, so it's hard to track these numbers down. A lot of the times, they're sent from TracFones, which are phones that you buy and then dispose of," Helms said.

Lt. Will Glover with the Dothan Police Department says the scam is meant to leave a virus to access personal information when you open the hyperlink in the message on your mobile devices or computer.

"Those who've received it were extremely concerned at first obviously. That's a pretty serious threat. They feel a little better when they realize it's a scam. We've spoken to the local FBI office and it's popped up nationwide," Glover said.

If you receive any similar text messages or emails, authorities advise you not to respond and don't click on any links. Report it to police.

