Christmas tree recycling events setup in Montgomery, Dothan - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Christmas tree recycling events setup in Montgomery, Dothan

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: City of Dothan) (Source: City of Dothan)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A Christmas tree recycling program is set to take place in multiple locations in the capital city this weekend. 

The Montgomery Clean City Commission, the City of Montgomery and the Alabama Department of Conservation is offering the tree recycling program on Saturday. 

Montgomery residents are encouraged to take their Christmas trees to one of the following pickup locations from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. on Saturday: 

  • Goodwyn Jr. High School, 209 Perry Hill Road
  • Vaughn Road School, 4407 Vaughn Road
  • Morningview School, 2849 Pelzer Ave.
  • Bellingrath Jr. High School, 3488 South Court St.
  • Clarence M. Dannelly School, 3425 Carter Hill Road
  • Peter Crump School, 3810 Woodley Road
  • Hayneville Road Elementary School, 3315 Hayneville Road
  • Cramton Bowl, North Parking Lot
  • Sheridan Heights Comm. Center, 3501 Faro Lane
  • Halcyon Elementary School, 1501 Parkview Drive
  • Harrison Elementary School, 164 East South Blvd.
  • Wares Ferry Road Elem. School, 6425 Wares Ferry Road
  • Southlawn Middle School, 5533 Mobile Hwy.

Any trees that are placed at the curb will be taken to the landfill and will not be recycled. 

The recycled trees from Montgomery will be placed in local reservoirs as part of the Department of Conservation's Fish Habitat program, which includes Lake Martin and Lake Jordan. 

The City of Dothan is also holding a Christmas tree recycling drive from now until Saturday. 

The recycling drop-off site is at the Dothan Utilities Complex at 200 Kilgore Drive. 

Officials ask that all ornaments, tinsel, lights and stand before the trees are recycled. 

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Document: Crack-smoking man charged in Atlanta overpass fire

    Document: Crack-smoking man charged in Atlanta overpass fire

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:27:37 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:27:37 GMT

    The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.

    More >>

    The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.

    More >>

  • Gonzaga holds off South Carolina 77-73 in Final Four

    Gonzaga holds off South Carolina 77-73 in Final Four

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:07:28 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:07:28 GMT

    Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the...

    More >>

    Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the Final Four.

    More >>

  • Colombia: 193 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes

    Colombia: 193 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes

    Saturday, April 1 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-04-02 00:57:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-04-02 00:57:30 GMT

    An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.

    More >>

    An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly