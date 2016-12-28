Christmas tree recycling events setup in Montgomery, Dothan

A Christmas tree recycling program is set to take place in multiple locations in the capital city this weekend.

The Montgomery Clean City Commission, the City of Montgomery and the Alabama Department of Conservation is offering the tree recycling program on Saturday.

Montgomery residents are encouraged to take their Christmas trees to one of the following pickup locations from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. on Saturday:

Goodwyn Jr. High School, 209 Perry Hill Road

Vaughn Road School, 4407 Vaughn Road

Morningview School, 2849 Pelzer Ave.

Bellingrath Jr. High School, 3488 South Court St.

Clarence M. Dannelly School, 3425 Carter Hill Road

Peter Crump School, 3810 Woodley Road

Hayneville Road Elementary School, 3315 Hayneville Road

Cramton Bowl, North Parking Lot

Sheridan Heights Comm. Center, 3501 Faro Lane

Halcyon Elementary School, 1501 Parkview Drive

Harrison Elementary School, 164 East South Blvd.

Wares Ferry Road Elem. School, 6425 Wares Ferry Road

Southlawn Middle School, 5533 Mobile Hwy.

Any trees that are placed at the curb will be taken to the landfill and will not be recycled.

The recycled trees from Montgomery will be placed in local reservoirs as part of the Department of Conservation's Fish Habitat program, which includes Lake Martin and Lake Jordan.

The City of Dothan is also holding a Christmas tree recycling drive from now until Saturday.

The recycling drop-off site is at the Dothan Utilities Complex at 200 Kilgore Drive.

Officials ask that all ornaments, tinsel, lights and stand before the trees are recycled.

