Suspect sought in Christmas Eve armed robberies in Millbrook, Prattville

Authorities are searching for a suspect who is believed to have stolen a vehicle on Christmas Eve in Millbrook and then used it during the robbery of a Prattville convenience store.

According to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson, officers responded to the 200 block of Harris Drive at 10:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve in reference to a call of an armed robbery.

Once at the scene, officers discovered that a 2001 Nissan Xterra was taken from the driveway of a home.

The victims say they had just arrived at the house and were unloading the car when an unknown male, dressed in all dark clothing, wearing gloves and a mask, and armed with a handgun, came from the rear of the residence and demanded the vehicle.

The victims told the suspect that their child was still inside the vehicle in a car seat. At that point, the suspect decided to take the Xterra and fled west towards Deatsville Highway. No injuries occurred during the robbery.

"I am absolutely sickened that someone would commit a violent crime of this nature on Christmas Eve, nearly taking an innocent child in the process," said Johnson. "We are extremely thankful that the offender backed off when the mother indicated that there was a child in the vehicle."

A short time later, Millbrook authorities were monitoring the Prattville Police Department's frequency when they heard a call of an armed robbery that occurred around 11:50 p.m. at a gas station on Cobbs Ford Road.

Police say an unknown male, matching the description of the suspect from the Harris Drive robbery, robbed the Liberty gas station in the 2500 block of Cobbs Ford Road.

The Xterra was later found abandoned on Interstate-65, just south of Cobbs Ford Road.

Multiple agencies responded to the location, including a K-9 unit, and searched the area south towards Alabama Highway 143 and I-65. The trail went cold at that point and the search was suspended.

"We are extremely pleased that no one was injured during this senseless and violent act," Johnson said. "The vehicle was processed for physical evidence by investigators from both Millbrook and the Prattville Police Department, as it was taken in the initial crime and then used to commit the second Robbery in Prattville. The vehicle was later released to the original victim. After speaking with our investigators working this case, we believe this offender to be the same individual who committed a similar crime in our City earlier this year. I want to thank both the Prattville Police Department and the Alabama Department of Corrections for their assistance in this case."

If you have any information about these crimes, contact the Millbrook Police Department or the Prattville Police Department. A $1,000 reward is being offered by CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

