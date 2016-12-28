Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting in Andalusia - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting in Andalusia

By Bobby Poitevint, News Content Specialist
Connect
Zachary Chambers (Source: Andalusia Police Department) Zachary Chambers (Source: Andalusia Police Department)
ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) -

An arrest has been made after a shooting on Christmas Eve left an Andalusia man fleeing for his life.

According to the Andalusia Police Department, Zachary Chambers was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property.

Chamber's bond was set at $83,000. 

Police say the victim was meeting Chambers to offer him a ride when Chambers took the victim's cell phone and demanded money while pointing a handgun at the victim. 

The victim then fled the scene, at which point Chambers fired his weapon at the fleeing vehicle.

Bullets were later pulled from the vehicle by the investigator of the case, Chris Byrd.

The victim in the case was not injured. 

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Document: Crack-smoking man charged in Atlanta overpass fire

    Document: Crack-smoking man charged in Atlanta overpass fire

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:27:37 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:27:37 GMT

    The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.

    More >>

    The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.

    More >>

  • Gonzaga holds off South Carolina 77-73 in Final Four

    Gonzaga holds off South Carolina 77-73 in Final Four

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:07:28 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:07:28 GMT

    Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the...

    More >>

    Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the Final Four.

    More >>

  • Colombia: 193 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes

    Colombia: 193 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes

    Saturday, April 1 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-04-02 00:57:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-04-02 00:57:30 GMT

    An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.

    More >>

    An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly