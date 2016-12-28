Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting in Andalusia

An arrest has been made after a shooting on Christmas Eve left an Andalusia man fleeing for his life.

According to the Andalusia Police Department, Zachary Chambers was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property.

Chamber's bond was set at $83,000.

Police say the victim was meeting Chambers to offer him a ride when Chambers took the victim's cell phone and demanded money while pointing a handgun at the victim.

The victim then fled the scene, at which point Chambers fired his weapon at the fleeing vehicle.

Bullets were later pulled from the vehicle by the investigator of the case, Chris Byrd.

The victim in the case was not injured.

