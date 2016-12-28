Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting in Andalusia

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.More >>
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.More >>
For 21 years, John Croft lived in his Center Point virtually problem free until last summer.More >>
The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.More >>
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the...More >>
An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.More >>
The year was 1906. L.B. Whitfield started up a syrup company in Montgomery, Alabama.More >>
Traffic is heavy on Interstate 65 northbound, from Pine Level to Clanton, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers say traffic is heavy due to spring break travel. Motorists should use caution. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
Alabama State Troopers say they are in the process of clearing a crash on US 31 near the Interstate 65 exit 186. Troopers say it is almost clear.More >>
Here's a look at some of the April Fools' Day stuff clever marketing folks are trying to dupe you with.More >>
The traffic on Interstate 65 southbound due to a wreck at the 164 mile marker, near Hope Hull, has cleared, Alabama Department of Transportation cameras show.More >>
Mayor Henry Peavy and the town council of Franklin decided to suspend Franklin Police Chief Roosevelt Finley, 58, of Opelika, Friday, following Finley's indictment on ethics charges while he was Camp Hill's police chief.More >>
