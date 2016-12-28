MI family mourns the loss of son killed in Southern Blvd. crash

Jaden Buschert (middle) was killed after being struck on the Southern Blvd. (Source: Buschert family)

For Timothy and Angela Buschert, Wednesday doesn’t feel real. Both said they cannot believe their son, 10-year-old Jaden Buschert, is no longer here.

Truck driver Timothy Buschert said he brought his son along with him for his most recent work trip through the southeast. They left their home in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday. By the end of the day on Tuesday, they were ready to stop in Montgomery.

“We pulled off at exit 168, parked and got everything set up,” Buschert said. “We were deciding where we wanted to go eat, and we picked Popeyes.”

Timothy and Jaden Buschert were crossing the Southern Boulevard to get from the truck stop to the restaurant and had gotten to the middle lane when Buschert said he told his son to stop and wait for him.

“He stopped right on the yellow line, and a black pick-up truck hit him, picked him up, tossed him and threw him back on the ground,” Buschert said.

He tried to help his son recover but said he couldn’t. He said he fell to his knees in mourning.

The Montgomery Police Department and Fire and Rescue units arrived on the scene moments later. Jaden was transferred to Baptist South, where he was later pronounced dead.

For Jaden’s parents, what happened to their son isn’t real yet.

“We can’t believe it,” Angela Buschert said. “We cannot believe it. There is nothing he [Timothy] could have done, but he is taking it the hardest. He [Jaden] had the strongest spirit, so I thought he would be saved.”

Buschert said her son has been a fighter since he was born.

“We almost lost him when he was just 4-days-old,” Buschert said. “He was in the hospital for two and a half months of his life. He was so strong.”

His parents and extended family remember him as being loving, joyful, sweet and kind. They said he wanted to be a police officer when he grew up.

“He was an angel,” Angela Buschert said. “He was our miracle and an angel from heaven.”

The family is asking for prayers; they said that is the only way they will be able to get through this.

The family’s pastor has set up an account to collect money for the family. If you would like to help, click here. Then go to “Worship” then “Give Online”. From there, click on “Christian Aid Fund” under the “Campaign” selection on the same page. You can also send cash or check to 1465 Three Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 with “Christian Aid Fund” in the subject line.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.