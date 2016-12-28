Alabama not sleeping on Washington's defense

Everyone knows how tough the Alabama defense is, but how about the Washington Huskies' defense.

When asked to compare Washington to a SEC defense, Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin compared them to the Florida Gators.

Washington is ranked 11th in the nation in total defense, and they lead the nation in turnovers with 33.

Don’t expect Bama to be sleeping on the Huskies' defense on Saturday.

“They're ball hawks. They play fast. They're smart, and they do what they do well. So we just have to come out and execute our game plan,” said Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“One thing we noticed about Washington on tape is, like Coach Kiffin said, they don’t make a lot of mistakes. They don’t do a lot of different things, but they are very fundamentally sound. They execute and are where they are supposed to be when they are supposed to be there. I think that’s the biggest thing about their defense,” said Alabama running back Damien Harris.

The nickname of the Huskies' defense is “Death Row”.

“I think of just a team that's smart and physical, that's going to come after you each play. Not be stupid with their penalties and all that type of stuff. I think of just a smart team that's going to come after you each down,” said Washington defensive back Budda Baker.

Thursday is media day at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

