Southern Shutter nationwide success

It started as one man's hobby and more than 50 years later, it's a full-time nationwide successful business.

"It was started in 1964 by a man named Davis Philhower," said James Whitaker with Southern Shutter Company. "He was a Montgomery police officer who liked building stuff on the side."

His projects included all kinds of wood work. Eventually, he started making custom shutters. That sparked a business that led him to put down the badge and start Southern Shutter Company. He's still in the office almost every day.

"It's inspirational to see how he comes to work every day and what drives him and motivates him. It motivates me to do the best I can."

The "best" seems to be a common theme at Southern Shutter Company.

"Our product, the way we build it, it sticks out. You can usually tell. We build interior and exterior shutters. Exterior we use Western Red Cedar material, on the interior we use Bass wood for plantation shutters."

It's a combination of high-tech machinery and a lot of hands on TLC.

"Before we had this machinery about five or six years ago we had a three or four-week lead time. Now we can get a raw shutter out in three to four days. We have people who sand shutters all day. Anything that has a knot or crack doesn't go out the door."

These custom shutters are all over the country, especially up the Eastern seaboard. You'll even find them at America's most famous house.

"We have shutters at the White House."

Southern Shutter Company also does a lot of business here at home. It has a retail division in Montgomery. You can get more information on the company's website.

