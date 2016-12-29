Eric: Storms coming to an end

Our cold front has now cleared central Alabama with the line of rain/rumbles exclusively into our southern counties. That means not only are we dry across central Alabama, but we're also quickly becoming mostly sunny.

TODAY: It won't be long before the final shot of rain exits Alabama later this morning with clearing skies behind the front. You'll immediately notice a temperature difference as numbers fall into the 50s by late afternoon. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 30s under clear skies, a far cry from the last few mornings.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be cold and sunny with highs in the lower and middle 50s. Soak up that sunshine while it lasts, because you won't be seeing any more of it for a little while.

Clouds quickly return Saturday in advance of our next series of rainmakers. Showers will begin to overspread the region later in the day from west to east with rain becoming likely by Saturday night. We continue to think much of New Year's Eve will be wet from late afternoon onward, likely affecting many outdoor festivities.

Rain continues into the night and through much of the day Sunday, becoming heavy at times especially early Sunday.

Another wave of energy works in Monday, sparking a fresh round of rain and storms. We may have to watch trends late Monday as models indicate at least some potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Bottom line- it will be wise to have a backup for your Saturday night plans. We'll hope a few spots luck out with a dry window, but rain appears likely at this juncture.

