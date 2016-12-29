Enterprise police investigating early morning Thursday shooting

The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday.

According to investigators, officers were called to the 200 block of Apache Drive around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been shot. At the scene, officers located a victim who had been shot in the arm. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives suspect the shooting took place after an altercation between the victim and the suspect. The suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim striking the victim once in the arm. A nearby occupied apartment was also struck several times.

No one inside the residence was injured, and the name of the victim has not been released at this time.

"From what I understand there were several rounds that went into the apartment. One went through a window but possibly one or two could've gone through an exterior wall," said Enterprise Police Sgt. Billy Haglund.

A neighbor, who chose not to give his name says, this is not the first shooting. He lives in the building that was struck by bullets with his daughter.

"I would like to see better community-police relationships and a way that we could stop all these altercations and this gun violence," the neighbor said.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Enterprise Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at this website.

