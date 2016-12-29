Suspect charged with robbery following Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a man has been charged with robbery after an investigation into a shooting.

According to Lt. Regina Duckett, James Edwards Thomas is charged with first-degree robbery.

Investigators say the shooting happened after a shooting on December 17th in the 3000 block of Montwood Drive. When officers arrived to the scene they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives say the shooting was the result of a robbery and Thomas was identified as the suspect.

Thomas was taken into custody after being released from a local hospital where he was being treated his injuries. He remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.

