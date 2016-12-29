Suspect charged with robbery following Montgomery shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Suspect charged with robbery following Montgomery shooting

(Source: Montgomery Co. Detention Facility) (Source: Montgomery Co. Detention Facility)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery police say a man has been charged with robbery after an investigation into a shooting.

According to Lt. Regina Duckett, James Edwards Thomas is charged with first-degree robbery.

Investigators say the shooting happened after a shooting on December 17th in the 3000 block of Montwood Drive. When officers arrived to the scene they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Detectives say the shooting was the result of a robbery and Thomas was identified as the suspect. 

Thomas was taken into custody after being released from a local hospital where he was being treated his injuries. He remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Document: Crack-smoking man charged in Atlanta overpass fire

    Document: Crack-smoking man charged in Atlanta overpass fire

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:27:37 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:27:37 GMT

    The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.

    More >>

    The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.

    More >>

  • Gonzaga holds off South Carolina 77-73 in Final Four

    Gonzaga holds off South Carolina 77-73 in Final Four

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:07:28 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:07:28 GMT

    Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the...

    More >>

    Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the Final Four.

    More >>

  • Colombia: 193 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes

    Colombia: 193 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes

    Saturday, April 1 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-04-02 00:57:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-04-02 00:57:30 GMT

    An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.

    More >>

    An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly