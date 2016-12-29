Despite 'all about business' attitude, Bama players know how to have fun

All season long, we've watched the defending National Champions be all about 'the process' as Coach Nick Saban calls it. Week after week, the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to have the 'business trip' mentality, where they're locked in and focused on the task at hand.

People have compared them to robots and questioned how they've been able to continuously tune out the hype and the conversation embedded in everyday discussions about Alabama football.

At the end of the day, they're still college kids. A lot of people tend to forget that when you're looking at sub-300 pound players that look mature beyond their years.

At the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl media day, I caught wind that there are several 'jokesters' on the team and was pleasantly surprised by how comical they truly were. This team genuinely cares for one another and the core group of goofy kids in the video, keep everyone laughing.

They all, in fact, did tell me that when it's time to be all about business and focusing on a game, they can do that without a blemish.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide will look to beat No. 4 Washington on Saturday in Atlanta in the college football playoff semifinal.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.