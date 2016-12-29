Ring in 2017 with these New Year's Eve events in central Alabama - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

New Years

Ring in 2017 with these New Year's Eve events in central Alabama

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WSFA 12) (Source: WSFA 12)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Communities across central Alabama are gearing up to ring in the New Year.

In Montgomery, city officials made the decision to cancel some of the celebration activities because of the weather. While there is not a countdown for the star rising, the star will still be raised above downtown and at midnight the 2017 will be illuminated. 

Also, city officials say the fireworks show will go on as scheduled. They encourage residents to still come downtown and enjoy the celebrations at local businesses. 

Along with open parking spots around the area, attendees will be able to park at the Biscuits parking lot. The city will provide a shuttle to and from the event area.

Eastdale Mall in Montgomery is hosting a family friendly event Saturday morning. The second annual event starts at 11 a.m. and will include lots of children's activities. At noon more than 2,000 balloons will drop to ring in 2017.

The City of Wetumpka will also have a New Years Eve event behind the Wetumpka Civic Center starting at 9 p.m. There will also be fireworks and the meteor strike at midnight signaling the new year. 

According to Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis, if the city experiences a heavy rainfall then the event will be canceled. 

In Dothan, they will be dropping a giant peanut to bring in the New Year. The festivities will start at 6 p.m. on Foster Street.

