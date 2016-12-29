Enterprise authorities warn of resurfacing phone scam

The holiday season brings with it not only good deals, but also bad scams. The Enterprise Police Department wants to warn everyone of a phone scam that is happening in the Enterprise area.

According to police, this phone scam was previously reported in January of 2016.

Potential victims of the scam will receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a representative for Alabama Power. The scammer goes on to tell the victim that they have a specific time frame to pay their bill or their power will be cut off.

The scam includes many details about the victim including their name, phone numbers and possibly their account number.

According to the release, Alabama Power advised the Enterprise Police Department that this is not their proper protocol. Alabama Power does not call their customers to cut off their power, instead, they will only make calls asking the customer to come to their local Alabama Power facility.

If you receive this phone call, Alabama Power advises that you call them to report the incident. They can be reached by phone at 1-800-245-2244, or customers may go into their local facility.

The Enterprise Police Department would like to encourage anyone who receives this call to independently verify information.

