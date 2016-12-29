Deadly crashes on AL roads increase in 2016

State Troopers have investigated 659 traffic fatalities in 2016. On average that's nearly 2 people killed every single day, a number that's staggeringly higher than 2015. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

As the 2016 Christmas holiday season winds down, Alabama State Troopers are bracing for a busy New Years weekend on the roadways and pleading with drivers to adhere to basic safety measures to save lives.

State Troopers have investigated 659 traffic fatalities in 2016. On average that's nearly 2 people killed every single day, a number that's staggeringly higher than 2015.

“Compared to last year, that's close to 140 more than we worked in 2015,” Corporal Jesse Thornton explained. “If that trend continues through the new year, which you have to anticipate that it will, there will be a few more lives lost in 2016.”

Cpl. Thornton says 60 percent of the people who died in those crashes weren't wearing a seat belt. Most all were caused by disobeying basic driving laws.

"Speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, distracted driving, and following too close,” Thornton said. “A traffic crash or collision can be avoided. So these 659 people who have been killed in wrecks – it was all because of driver error, that’s why they lost their lives.”

Thornton calls distracted driving an epidemic, escalating with the prevalence of social media and cell phones. Despite the pleas for safer driving, the message isn't translating to fewer traffic fatalities.

“Every crash we work where someone was killed, we say the same thing – this was preventable,” Thornton said. “All it takes is a little bit of defensive driving, patience, obeying the law.”

During this holiday travel period in 2015, State Troopers arrested 475 people for driving under the influence. That number doesn't include DUI arrests by local agencies.

Findings by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety show the highest number of alcohol-related traffic fatalities occur on New Year’s Day.

AAA is also offering free towing services to keep impaired drivers off the roadway. This program begins at 6 p.m. Saturday and runs through 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.