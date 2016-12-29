Deadly crashes on AL roads increase in 2016

Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
Drivers in Atlanta are facing the new reality of trying to figure out how to get around one of the nation's most traffic filled cities after a portion of Interstate 85 collapsed Thursday.More >>
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS IN THE MORNING A major severe weather event is unfolding across East Texas and Louisiana this afternoon.More >>
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are the 2017 NCAA women's basketball national champions!More >>
A'ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.More >>
President Donald Trump says that the United States is prepared to act alone if China does not take a tougher stand against North Korea's nuclear program.More >>
Auburn university celebrated a big milestone Saturday. After years in the works soon dirt will start moving on its new performing arts center. The programming that will be going on insideMore >>
Heavy rains caused the rivers to overflow and send a wall of water through the city, sweeping away homes, cars and trees while residents slept in their beds.More >>
If you haven't filed your tax returns yet, the clock is ticking. You have until Tuesday April 18th to submit them or request an extension to avoid a penalty. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you aren't alone.The Internal Revenue Service says about one-third of Americans wait until the last minute to file their federal taxes.More >>
President Donald Trump is playing golf and talking health care with Sen. Rand Paul.More >>
The taskmaster toddler of "Boss Baby" has dethroned Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" at the box office with a $49 million debut.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are responding to a reported two vehicle crash on Interstate 65 south bound between the 174 and 176 mile markers, near the Montgomery County line. Two lanes are blocked, and traffic is really slow in the area, according to troopers. Troopers advise motorists to get off at the Cobbs Ford Road exit and seek an alternate route from there. The crash involved a charter bus and passenger car. There are injuries. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News....More >>
A resident of Opp died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash, Alabama State Troopers confirm. According to troopers, The crash happened on Covington County 40, two miles south of Kinston. Larry Hudson, 59, was critically injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a black or dark blue four-door pick-up truck. The truck left the scene. Hudson, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan where he died from his injuries. Anyone wit...More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide after a Montgomery man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon.More >>
