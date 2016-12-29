Shaun Dion Hamilton won't let injury keep him from participating in Peach Bowl

Thursday was media day in Atlanta for Alabama and Washington ahead of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

We were able to catch up with former Carver linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton.

Hamilton will not play in the game as he is recovering from a knee injury suffered in the SEC Championship game against Florida.

"I'm doing good. I had surgery after the game. I'm progressing really good. Rehab is going great. Every day, I'm getting a little bit better. I'm off my crutches now. Ready to watch the game on Saturday. One thing that's good is I've had a lot of teammates that have gone through this injury. An older brother. Those guys were just keeping me positive. Especially Eddie Jackson. He was back there in the locker room with me the whole time while I was down. Great teammates and family are going to help me get over this situation, and that's going to make my story that much better one day," stated Hamilton.

Shaun is now helping his team off the field.

Call him a player-coach if you want.

"He lends helpful advice to the guy stepping in for him," said Rashaan Evans.

"He's been a motivation to me. Just with his injury. Just to play every down like it is your last. He's been telling me each and every day to be confident and be poised and just play my ball," said Evans.

"I'm going to be that coach off the field when I see things or when I see what's going on. I'm going to make sure when they come back to the sideline, I'm going to tell them that I can put them in better situations. I may not be on the field, but my spirit is going to be on the field where I can help them out and help them make plays. I'm definitely going to be coaching off the field," said Hamilton.

Hamilton says he should be ready to go by the end of spring ball.

