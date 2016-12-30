2 dead, 2 injured in north Montgomery neighborhood after domestic incident

A quiet Montgomery street was jolted awake early Friday morning by gunfire in what appears to be a horrific, domestic violence situation that turned deadly. After the gunfire ended, the streets were quickly filled with the sounds of police sirens.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 a.m., a brick home in the 100 block of Longbrook Drive. That's in a neighborhood off the Northern Boulevard.

First responders found a Crimson Cadillac sedan in the driveway. Detectives would soon have the area around the vehicle peppered with yellow evidence cones.

The home, still decorated with Christmas wreaths, was a crime scene that included two bodies and two victims who were suffering gunshot wounds, one of them critically injured.

Investigators couldn't release many details citing an ongoing investigation, but would say their initial investigation pointed toward a domestic situation.

Neighbors painted a scene of a family broken apart but working to get back together. While the names of those who lived at the home have not officially been released, witnesses said a mother, father, and their two children were all home at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses said the mother and father were attempting to reconcile their marriage, but that she had a boyfriend. The suspect is said to be that boyfriend.

A dispute started, according to the neighbors, at which time the boyfriend started shooting. It's not clear who inside the home pulled the trigger, but authorities say someone managed to return fire, fatally injuring the suspect.

No other information surrounding the incident, including the names of the suspect or victims, has been released.

