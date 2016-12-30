2 dead, 2 injured in north Montgomery neighborhood after domesti - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

breaking

2 dead, 2 injured in north Montgomery neighborhood after domestic incident

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A quiet Montgomery street was jolted awake early Friday morning by gunfire in what appears to be a horrific, domestic violence situation that turned deadly. After the gunfire ended, the streets were quickly filled with the sounds of police sirens.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 a.m., a brick home in the 100 block of Longbrook Drive. That's in a neighborhood off the Northern Boulevard.

First responders found a Crimson Cadillac sedan in the driveway. Detectives would soon have the area around the vehicle peppered with yellow evidence cones.

The home, still decorated with Christmas wreaths, was a crime scene that included two bodies and two victims who were suffering gunshot wounds, one of them critically injured.

Investigators couldn't release many details citing an ongoing investigation, but would say their initial investigation pointed toward a domestic situation.

Neighbors painted a scene of a family broken apart but working to get back together. While the names of those who lived at the home have not officially been released, witnesses said a mother, father, and their two children were all home at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses said the mother and father were attempting to reconcile their marriage, but that she had a boyfriend. The suspect is said to be that boyfriend.

A dispute started, according to the neighbors, at which time the boyfriend started shooting. It's not clear who inside the home pulled the trigger, but authorities say someone managed to return fire, fatally injuring the suspect.

No other information surrounding the incident, including the names of the suspect or victims, has been released.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • South Carolina wins 1st national title, beats Miss St 67-55

    South Carolina wins 1st national title, beats Miss St 67-55

    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:49:03 GMT
    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:49:03 GMT

    A'ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.

    More >>

    A'ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.

    More >>

  • Trump says US is ready to act alone on North Korea

    Trump says US is ready to act alone on North Korea

    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:08:07 GMT
    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:08:07 GMT

    President Donald Trump says that the United States is prepared to act alone if China does not take a tougher stand against North Korea's nuclear program.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says that the United States is prepared to act alone if China does not take a tougher stand against North Korea's nuclear program.

    More >>

  • Auburn University celebrates groundbreaking for new performing arts center

    Auburn University celebrates groundbreaking for new performing arts center

    Sunday, April 2 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-04-03 00:14:02 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Auburn university celebrated a big milestone Saturday. After years in the works soon dirt will start moving on its new performing arts center. The programming that will be going on inside

    More >>

    Auburn university celebrated a big milestone Saturday. After years in the works soon dirt will start moving on its new performing arts center. The programming that will be going on inside this new performing arts center will include a everything from nationally touring Broadway productions, to student and faculty music and t

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly