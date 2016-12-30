Dothan prepares to drop giant peanut in first downtown celebrati - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Dothan prepares to drop giant peanut in first downtown celebration

By Rae Larkins, Reporter
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

Organizers are preparing for Dothan's first drop of a giant peanut to crack into the new year. 

The giant peanut will hang on a crane in front of the clock tower on Foster Street and drop when the clock hits midnight. It's 10 feet tall and about five feet around. The peanut, which was made by Replica Plastic, was delivered on Thursday.

Organizers brought it to Dothan Steel for some finishing touches before it goes up.

"We're real excited to have the first annual countdown for New Years," said Jansen Tidmore,  Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, Executive Director.

The big, gold peanut, which is made of fiberglass with cool LED lights inside, was transported downtown to test it out Friday afternoon.

"I'm working on some of the power sourcing today doing some test runs to make sure we're running these lights through a battery pack so we're just trying to put all the finishing touches...we're trying to control everything we can control and we just hope that it works out in our favor tomorrow," Tidmore said. 

There will be several other events downtown for New Years, also. There will be fun for kids.

"We're going to have a kids zone sponsored by Chic-fil-A, and actually they'll have some Chic-fil-A food out there for the kids. We're going to drop some balloons in the street, I think a thousand balloons that are blowing up, sponsored by Denny Vision," Tidmore said. 

There will be fun for adults too. 

"We're going to send the kids home packing and the adults can have some fun. We'll have the Travis Perry Band out on the 100 block of Foster Street and the 200 block of Foster street," Tidmore said.

New Year's Eve festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on Foster Street and the peanut will drop in front of the clock tower at midnight. It's free to watch so gather your friends and family and come to Dothan's first peanut drop.

Several restaurants will also be open. There's a ticketed event at The Grand which starts at 6:30 p.m. You can email CheersDothan@gmail.com to
purchase tickets.

