Suspect charged after Thursday shooting in Enterprise

Enterprise police say a man has been charged in the shooting that left one person injured Thursday.

According to police, Emmitt Reed Jones Jr., 31, is charged with assault second degree and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 200 block of Apache Drive. A victim was located by officers at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

A nearby occupied apartment building also received gunfire. No one inside was injured.

Around 11 a.m. that same day detectives arrested and charged Jones at his residence. Investigators say additional charges may be pending.

Jones was transported to the Coffee County jail.

