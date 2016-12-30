Suspect charged after Thursday shooting in Enterprise - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Suspect charged after Thursday shooting in Enterprise

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) -

Enterprise police say a man has been charged in the shooting that left one person injured Thursday.

According to police, Emmitt Reed Jones Jr., 31, is charged with assault second degree and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 200 block of Apache Drive. A victim was located by officers at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

A nearby occupied apartment building also received gunfire. No one inside was injured.

Around 11 a.m. that same day detectives arrested and charged Jones at his residence. Investigators say additional charges may be pending.

Jones was transported to the Coffee County jail.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • South Carolina wins 1st national title, beats Miss St 67-55

    South Carolina wins 1st national title, beats Miss St 67-55

    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:49:03 GMT
    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:49:03 GMT

    A'ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.

    More >>

    A'ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.

    More >>

  • Trump says US is ready to act alone on North Korea

    Trump says US is ready to act alone on North Korea

    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:08:07 GMT
    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:08:07 GMT

    President Donald Trump says that the United States is prepared to act alone if China does not take a tougher stand against North Korea's nuclear program.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says that the United States is prepared to act alone if China does not take a tougher stand against North Korea's nuclear program.

    More >>

  • Auburn University celebrates groundbreaking for new performing arts center

    Auburn University celebrates groundbreaking for new performing arts center

    Sunday, April 2 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-04-03 00:14:02 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Auburn university celebrated a big milestone Saturday. After years in the works soon dirt will start moving on its new performing arts center. The programming that will be going on inside

    More >>

    Auburn university celebrated a big milestone Saturday. After years in the works soon dirt will start moving on its new performing arts center. The programming that will be going on inside this new performing arts center will include a everything from nationally touring Broadway productions, to student and faculty music and t

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly