2 arrested during drug raid in Enterprise - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

2 arrested during drug raid in Enterprise

(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) -

Two people are facing drug charges in Enterprise after numerous drugs and firearms were found inside their home, according to police. 

Sergeant Billy Haglund says Kevin Lee Mcleod, 39, and Darrell Darnell Thomas, 35, with trafficking synthetic marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of an altered firearm.

Police officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Colony drive Thursday around 2:30 p.m. Narotics officers seized about 11 ounces of synthetic marijuana, cocaine, meth and a firearm with he serial number removed from inside the residence. Mcleod and Thomas were arrested during the search.

Both suspects were taken to the Coffee County Jail.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • South Carolina wins 1st national title, beats Miss St 67-55

    South Carolina wins 1st national title, beats Miss St 67-55

    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:49:03 GMT
    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:49:03 GMT

    A'ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.

    More >>

    A'ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.

    More >>

  • Trump says US is ready to act alone on North Korea

    Trump says US is ready to act alone on North Korea

    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:08:07 GMT
    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:08:07 GMT

    President Donald Trump says that the United States is prepared to act alone if China does not take a tougher stand against North Korea's nuclear program.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says that the United States is prepared to act alone if China does not take a tougher stand against North Korea's nuclear program.

    More >>

  • Auburn University celebrates groundbreaking for new performing arts center

    Auburn University celebrates groundbreaking for new performing arts center

    Sunday, April 2 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-04-03 00:14:02 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Auburn university celebrated a big milestone Saturday. After years in the works soon dirt will start moving on its new performing arts center. The programming that will be going on inside

    More >>

    Auburn university celebrated a big milestone Saturday. After years in the works soon dirt will start moving on its new performing arts center. The programming that will be going on inside this new performing arts center will include a everything from nationally touring Broadway productions, to student and faculty music and t

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly