2 arrested during drug raid in Enterprise

Two people are facing drug charges in Enterprise after numerous drugs and firearms were found inside their home, according to police.

Sergeant Billy Haglund says Kevin Lee Mcleod, 39, and Darrell Darnell Thomas, 35, with trafficking synthetic marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of an altered firearm.

Police officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Colony drive Thursday around 2:30 p.m. Narotics officers seized about 11 ounces of synthetic marijuana, cocaine, meth and a firearm with he serial number removed from inside the residence. Mcleod and Thomas were arrested during the search.

Both suspects were taken to the Coffee County Jail.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.