I-85 NB near Taylor Road reopens following 2-vehicle crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

BREAKING

I-85 NB near Taylor Road reopens following 2-vehicle crash

(Source: ALDOT cam at Taylor Road) (Source: ALDOT cam at Taylor Road)
Source: ALDOT cam view of traffic from Bell Road) Source: ALDOT cam view of traffic from Bell Road)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

First responders from the Montgomery police and fire departments have cleared the roadway of a 2-vehicle crash that happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 85.

Two lanes of I-85 northbound were blocked just before Taylor Road but have since reopened.

Authorities say all injuries are minor.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  South Carolina wins 1st national title, beats Miss St 67-55

    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:49:03 GMT
    A'ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.

  Trump says US is ready to act alone on North Korea

    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:08:07 GMT
    President Donald Trump says that the United States is prepared to act alone if China does not take a tougher stand against North Korea's nuclear program.

  Auburn University celebrates groundbreaking for new performing arts center

    Sunday, April 2 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-04-03 00:14:02 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Auburn university celebrated a big milestone Saturday. After years in the works soon dirt will start moving on its new performing arts center. The programming that will be going on inside

