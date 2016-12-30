Auburn basketball player joins Georgia huddle

There's nothing quite like welcoming your opponent to the huddle.

"Come on in! Here, let me open you up a spot right by Coach!" you could almost imagine them saying.

That's apparently what Georgia Bulldogs basketball players did Thursday night during the game with the Auburn Tigers. They didn't even realize what they were doing.

ESPN cameras caught the unusual huddle while Georgia guard J.J. Frazier shot free throws.

Bulldogs coach Mark Fox pulled together the rest of the team, but before the circle closed, No. 34 Derek Ogbeide welcomed in Auburn's T.J. Dunans, wrapping his arm around his opponent and pulling him in closer to hear the team's plan.

Even if Dunans did hear the play, there wasn't much or Bruce Pearl's Tigers could have done to change the game's outcome. With just a 1:39 left in the second half, Auburn was down by 11 points. The Bulldogs would finish the game 96-84.

Regardless of the score, give props to Dunans for trying. It rarely works, and it's certainly not for those who fear rejection!

