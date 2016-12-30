Tuscaloosa might be closer to Atlanta than Seattle but don't call it a home game for Bama

Peach Bowl eve brought upon the final head coaches joint press conference in Atlanta on Friday. Believe it or not Washington coach Chris Petersen and Alabama coach Nick Saban had to field more questions from the media.

Topics from mentors to the teams' common opponent in USC, Washington's only loss of the season, were discussed. The coaches were also asked about it seeming like another home game for the Crimson Tide.

"I think that this is not a home game for us by any stretch of the imagination. I think when you play in your home stadium, and you have your home crowd and the home spirit, especially in our conference, I think that's something that is significant for your team," said Nick Saban.

"You know, we're quite a ways away from Seattle, for sure. I'm sure tomorrow's going to be probably a lot more red than purple in that stadium," stated Chris Petersen.

Coach Saban went on to say a recent history in the Georgia Dome doesn't help the Tide on Saturday.

"The fact that we played here before this season, you know, I don't think is going to have any impact on what happens in this particular game. It's going to come down to how we play in the game and who plays the best and who goes out there and executes the fundamental things that they need to do to have success," stated Saban.

"We're way more worried about Alabama, the team, than the crowd," said Petersen.

The Peach Bowl kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m. in Atlanta.

