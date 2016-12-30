Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Millbrook - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Millbrook

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) -

The Millbrook Police Department has opened a death investigation after a man's body was found early Friday morning.

Police Chief P.K. Johnson said officers responded to an area near the Alabama River Parkway and Jackson Lake around 5:40 a.m. on reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a train.

Officers found the victim approximately 20 feet off the tracks. He was pronounced dead on the scene. While investigators have not yet determined an identity, the man is an adult African-American male in his 40s or 50s, according to Johnson.

Chief Johnson said an engineer with CSX Railroad stated he saw the man walking on the tracks going northbound. The conductor sounded his horn, but the man did not react to the warning and was subsequently struck.

The body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. An investigation is ongoing.

