Heart Gallery Alabama: Kenneth

There are hundreds of children in Alabama who need a forever home. They are in the foster care system.

One of those children is Kenneth. He's 10-years-old. Kenneth enjoys drawing, singing, and learning to play instruments. He also enjoys church and learning about God.

You can learn more about Kenneth at http://heartgalleryalabama.com/children/kenneth-c/

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.