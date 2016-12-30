Heart Gallery Alabama: Kenneth - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Adoption

Heart Gallery Alabama: Kenneth

By Sally Pitts, Anchor / Reporter
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

There are hundreds of children in Alabama who need a forever home. They are in the foster care system.

One of those children is Kenneth. He's 10-years-old. Kenneth enjoys drawing, singing, and learning to play instruments. He also enjoys church and learning about God.

You can learn more about Kenneth at http://heartgalleryalabama.com/children/kenneth-c/

