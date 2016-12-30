Video shows 'crazy' shooting at Montgomery County gas station

We’re learning more about a gas station shooting that happened Tuesday night in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says 23 rounds were fired into the Entec off Interstate 85 at Waugh, Exit 16, at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened in front of a handful of customers, but no one was hurt in the crossfire.

Cunningham said two men had an argument, took it to the parking lot and a gun was pulled. Newly released surveillance video shows the incident.

“Something that you see in the wild wild west. They’re doing it in the middle of a parking lot, and you’ve got families and people in the middle of a parking lot,” Cunningham said.

No arrests have been made, but Cunningham says they are working tirelessly to get these guys off the street. Investigators are following up on leads and a weapon has been recovered.

“I think what this person did is reckless, it’s crazy and hopefully when he’s captured that somebody will throw the book at him because he don’t need to be on the street,” Cunningham said.

