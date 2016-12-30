Video shows 'crazy' shooting at Montgomery County gas station

Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Lowcountry activists are calling for men to be charged and for a North Charleston corner store to be closed after video of an incident was shared over 3,000 times overnight on Facebook.More >>
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.More >>
A 20-year-old Connecticut college student whose father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.More >>
At least 10 people are dead and 39 are hurt, according to Russian state media. A second explosive device was deactivated at a second metro station.More >>
Tallapoosa County school officials have sharpened their communication skills with parents, stepping it up with a simple app on the computer or phone.More >>
Law enforcement officers have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Greenville manhunt on Sunday.More >>
The Auburn Police Department has arrested a man on burglary and theft charges.More >>
Residents were able to seek refuge at a Dothan church during Monday's severe weather event. Dothan-Houston County EMA and Southeast Alabama Severe Weather Group are hoping to see more safe havens for future weather events in the area.More >>
Hard rain, strong winds and loud rumbles of thunder; but, no damage in Montgomery County from a storm front that ripped across the state. Despite being in the line of the storm, some say Montgomery dodged a bullet.More >>
Two children in the south Alabama city of Luverne are ok after a horrifying experience during Monday's severe weather when the mobile home they were in was lifted off the ground and flipped multiple times.More >>
Alabama Power crews are working to restore service to customers across the state, according to power officials.More >>
The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.More >>
