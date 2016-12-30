Saban: 'Now is the time to be your best'

The Georgia Dome will be packed with fans wearing Crimson and Purple on Saturday! Washington head coach Chris Peterson joked at Friday's press conference there will likely be "a lot more red than purple in that stadium" on Saturday.

Even the fans are ready for Saturday's Peach Bowl, and they made it known during fan fest at the Alabama team hotel in downtown Atlanta wit the Million Dollar Band, cheerleaders, and Tide faithful in attendance.

For the teams, Saturday is win or go home. But that's not a mentality being stressed by both coaches.

"We don't approach the game that way. We try to approach the game in a very positive, you created an opportunity for yourself. Now is the time to be your best as a player," Alabama coach Nick Saban explained.

"They understand it is a playoff. We didn't have to tell them that. So, same thing, you try to go and prepare the best you can and go play the best you can. Let's see what happens," added Washington coach Chris Petersen.

The game starts at 2 p.m CT Saturday. The winner will move on to the CFP Championship game with the winner of the Clemson vs. Ohio State game.

