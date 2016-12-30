Saban, Peterson show off their witty side during Peach Bowl news conference

The Peach Bowl is nearing! Bright and early Friday morning Chris Peterson and Nick Saban addressed the media for the third and final time before kickoff Saturday.

"The thing that you're gonna remember most about these games, any bowl game actually but most especially a playoff game is what happened in the game, you know how did we play in the game?" Nick Saban explained. "I think that's what people need to zero in on and try to focus on and that's what's gonna be remembered most."

For a while now people have discussed the notion of whether or not having a commissioner would be a good idea for college football. Washington Head Coach Chris Peterson snagged that question first replying, "Yes, and I think Coach Saban would be a great one." The room broke out in laughter and Saban laughed, "I don't know about that."

As the Huskies and Alabama gear up to go head-to-head in hopes of punching their tickets to the National Championship, the coaches did indeed still have some witty banter left in them. Saban throwing the smack talk Peterson's way first saying, "You know one of the comments I wanted to make when he got asked about his mentors is where'd you learn all this stuff? Couldn't have been from one guy."

Peterson replied, "You guys have ruined half our game plan talking about trick plays so much that now those are out."

All jokes aside, the Tide are hunkered down and ready to battle with the Huskies in hopes of making their second consecutive trip to the National Championship. It would be the first time the Tide make back-to-back Championship appearances since 2011-2012.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m CT Saturday in Atlanta.

