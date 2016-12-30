Montgomery sports bars, restaurants ready for bowl game weekend

As the football season wraps up, bowl games are in full swing. Alabama and Auburn fans are eager to cheer on their teams. It's a big weekend for both with Alabama playing in the Peach Bowl Saturday and Auburn in the Sugar Bowl on Monday.

Both fans are feeling pretty positive of the outcomes.

"We want to watch the second game also {on Saturday} to see who we are going to face on Jan 9," said Alabama fan Loletta Owens.

"It don't matter," another Alabama fan, Darren Irvine, added. "We gonna win."

"I think if Auburn utilizes their talent that they have like the young receivers, and if we just run the ball, I think we can beat Oklahoma," said Auburn fan Ladarius Reed. "If we continue to play the good defense we've been playing all year long, I think we can easily win the game against Oklahoma."

It's not just fans getting ready for the games. Sports bars and restaurants are also taking stock and preparing for some busy days.

"We got a whole other order coming in from our distribution company, roughly 50 cases of extra wings," said Buffalo Wild Wings Operations General Manager Joshua Watters. He says his restaurant will see much larger crowds than normal. He has scheduled at least 45 percent more employees to work compared to a typical weekend.

Baumhower's is also taking steps to make sure they have everything in place for the extra customers.

"We love it. There'll be a lot of energy, a lot of excitement, we'll have a good game and we'll be in good shape," expressed Ed Schaefer, assistant manager for Baumhower's.

Of course this weekend isn't just about football. New Year's Eve is also on Saturday, which means places like Blackfinn are gearing up for the games as well as celebrations to ring in the new year.

"The party starts at 9 o'clock. So as soon as the Clemson/Ohio State game is over, the DJ will crank up," said sales and marketing manager of Blackfinn, Makenzie Bosley. "We'll have a photo booth outside with paparazzi, red carpet, the whole nine yards. We'll be doing the champagne toast at midnight. A lot has gone into it, but we are excited, we are looking forward to having a good time."

So whether cheering on your favorite team or counting down to 2017, businesses say they are ready to welcome you. You can make reservations for dinner at Blackfinn. You will need to get a ticket for the New Year's eve party though at this link.

Reservations cannot be made at Baumhower's or Buffalo Wild Wings.

