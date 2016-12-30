2 injured in crash on Troy Highway - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 231, or Troy Highway, near Meriwether Road in Montgomery County Friday evening, according to Cpl. Jess Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The three-vehicle crash temporarily blocked the northbound lanes.

The extent of the injuries wasn't released.

