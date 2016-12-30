Montgomery police investigating shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery police investigating shooting

(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Details were limited, but Montgomery police confirmed a man was shot Friday night.

Lt. Stephen Lavender said officers received a call about a shooting victim in the 2100 block of E. South Boulevard, which is near Baptist Medical Center South.

The victim's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The location where the shooting happened wasn't available.

