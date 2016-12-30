Prattville native OJ Howard's senior season coming to a close

For Alabama player OJ Howard, the Peach Bowl is more than just a game. It's a reminder to his family how hard he is willing to work to make them proud.

Howard, a native of Autauga County and former Fever Country star, is in his final season with the Tide. Opting not to enter the draft last season, Howard stayed with the Tide to finish his education.

After graduating from Alabama in May with a communications degree, Howard went back to school to earn a master's degree.

His mother says OJ continues to make her proud.

"Graduation day was another proud moment for me I must say. I told him son you are going keep on till you bust my heart wide open. Now he is working on his master's. So with all of that, it is even sweeter to be in this position here in Atlanta," Lamesa Howard said.

While attending Alabama, OJ Howard has won three SEC Championship rings and one National Championship. He is set to graduate with a master's degree in business management in the Spring.

