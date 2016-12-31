Montgomery's New Year's Eve celebration concert canceled

The city of Montgomery has decided to cancel the New Year's Eve celebration concert downtown and officials say the rain's to blame.

The celebration was supposed to begin at 9 p.m. Officials say they still intend to have a raising of the Capital of Dreams star above the downtown skyline and fireworks.

According to Denise Welch the events manager for the city of Montgomery, the city decided to cancel the concert because of the weather.

"We were very much concerned for the production equipment and the band's equipment..." Welch said. "We met with the production, we met with the band, we met with our public safety department and of course our entire special events department and we thought it was best so things don't get damaged."

While there will not be a countdown, the star will go ahead and be raised. At midnight the city plans to light up the 2017 directly below.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.