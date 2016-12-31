Montgomery's New Year's Eve celebration concert canceled

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Have you ever been in downtown Birmingham in the spring and noticed an unsettling sight, beautiful little brown birds dead on the sidewalk?More >>
Another judge has recused from a high-profile murder case involving a Montgomery police officer.More >>
Senate Republicans and Democrats are ready to commence a floor debate on whether to confirm President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.More >>
The intelligence agency in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan says the man behind Monday's deadly bombing on the St. Petersburg subway is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen.More >>
The public is invited to a commemoration marking the 49th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on the campus of Alabama State University Tuesday.More >>
Three people are in jail facing charges of injury to a child after police found a 9-month-old with Meth in her system.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation is holding its second round of public and stakeholder meetings for the statewide transportation plan update.More >>
Today could serve as both the calm after and calm before the storm.More >>
Auburn University at Montgomery’s College of Education will host an open house and live demonstration of the state's first virtual avatar lab (VAL) on Tuesday at AUM's Education Building Room 100 at 1 p.m.More >>
April is Sexual Assault awareness month. There are plenty of ways for you to get involved.More >>
