Sugar Bowl: Auburn, at full health, ready to prove itself

For the first time since early November, the Auburn Tigers will have their three biggest offensive weapons playing in the same game.

"It's exciting to see everyone at 100 percent because we know what we can do," said running back Kamryn Pettway.

"In a game like this where you're playing such a high quality opponent, we're going to have to play extremely well on our end of the football," said offensive coordinator Rhett Lashley. "Trying to have all your guys close to 100 percent is a big plus."

The injury bug has plagued the Tiger offense for much of 2016, but the Sugar Bowl will be a chance for them to get back on track.

"You look at the Arkansas game, we still have Pettway and Sean and then you look at the Ole Miss game, we were rolling for a bit," said running back Kerryon Johnson. "Then a couple of injuries hit us and it kind of d ropped off a little bit."

"I think we are a completely different team when everyone is healthy," said quarterback Sean White. "I think we had a couple of injuries that really stopped our momentum and made it tough on us, but we're all back and ready to go and I think that's brought a lot of energy to everybody on the team."

You can tell the difference when Auburn's big three play.

In SEC games this year when Johnson, Pettway, and White all played, Auburn was 4-1. In games when at least one was out, the Tigers were 1-2 in conference play losing to both Alabama and Georgia.

"We're just trying to get our guys confidence to the point where at one point in time we were leading the SEC in total offense, not too long ago," said Lashley. "We've got it in us. We just have to make sure we show up and put our best foot forward."

"The sky is the limit," said Johnson. "We just have to push the ball into the endzone, keep our defense off the field as much as we can, and just go out and win."

With the three headed monster ready to go for the Tigers, it could spell disaster for the Sooners.

The Tigers and the Sooners kickoff in the 2017 Allstate Sugar Bowl on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

