Several roads closed in Geneva County due to flooding

Several roads were closed in Geneva County in south Alabama Sunday due to flooding.

Geneva County Emergency Management Agency Director Misty Wise says crews are working to make the roads passable, but water is over the road in some areas and they will have to wait for it to go down.

The following roads were closed in Geneva County as of 2 p.m. Sunday:

White Oak Road at the bridge

County Road 53 at the Florida state line

County Road 61 at County Road 6

County Road 38 at State Highway 167

The Geneva County Sheriff's Office also reported that Mitchell Road is closed on both sides of County Road 16.

Wise wanted to remind motorists to not drive through standing water and to not go around barricades.

