Man charged in Selma shooting

A Selma man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a man last week.

According to a news release from the Selma Police Department, Shawn Brown, 31, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with first degree assault.

The arrest comes after a shooting around midnight Monday in the 2100 block of Royal Street in Selma. An investigation determined that before the shooting there was an argument between Brown and the victim.

The victim’s identity wasn’t released but police said he is a man in his 30s.

The victim was transported to Vaughan Regional Medical Center and then to another hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition wasn’t released.

Brown was booked in the Dallas County Jail and placed under a $100,000 bond.

