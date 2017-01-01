Delays on Birmingham Highway in Montgomery due to crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Delays on Birmingham Highway in Montgomery due to crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A crash is causing delays on Birmingham Highway, or Highway 31, at Hunter Station Road in Montgomery, which is near the Alabama River.

According to Lt. Stephen Lavender, Montgomery police and Montgomery Fire/Rescue are on the scene. 

Lavender said there are non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly