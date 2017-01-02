Josh: Tornado, wind and flooding possible today

The 0z (evening) computer model runs are complete and the midnight guidance from the Storm Prediction Center has been evaluated. There aren't many changes to our thought process surrounding the severe weather event later today...

Rain and storms are happening now and will continue on and off through the rest of the morning. The timeline of maximum concern is still 2pm-10pm. It's conceivable that the threat could linger as late as midnight or so in southeast Alabama, but that remains to be seen. We'll adjust the timeline as necessary based on radar trends.

Our primary concerns are tornadoes, damaging wind and flooding.

This is a low confidence setup. If widespread rain and storms continue through the morning, the atmospheric energy will be greatly reduced and the severe weather risk could be greatly diminished or eliminated entirely. Obviously, we'd love to see this happen, but we have no way of resolving these kind of small-scale features and details until later today. Just as it's possible that we see tornadoes and damaging wind gusts, it's also possible that we see just some rain and a little wind.

ALL of central and south Alabama stands a chance of seeing damaging weather. The greatest risk will likely setup over south and southwest Alabama - places like Selma, Greenville, Camden, Monroeville, Evergreen, Andalusia, etc.

The risk of tornadoes will grab most of the attention, but if you live in a flood-prone location south of Montgomery, it could very well be that flooding is the most dangerous part of this system.

