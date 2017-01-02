Amanda's 5 a.m. update: Still eying the chance for severe afternoon storms

Early on this Monday morning, we are watching for the likelihood for more widespread heavy rain and some strong that could turn severe in nature by later this afternoon. Because of the potential of flooding in some of our southern counties and then the threat for stronger storms capable of producing gusty winds/tornadoes, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day (FAWD) for our viewing area.

As of 4:30 a.m., we will declare the FAWD and continue to monitor the chance for severe weather all day long.

For more information on what a First Alert Weather Day is, check out this article on WSFA.com.

Forecast wise, not a whole lot has changed from previous blogs. The situation still highly depends on the development of more showers and storms during the early half of the day, if these do develop, we could be dealing with a weaker setup in time for the evening. If we end up seeing a lull in activity, the parameters could be there by this afternoon to help spark those stronger storms.

As of right now (approximately 4 a.m.) rain is falling across at least 50 percent of the viewing area with a few weak thunderstorms now forming in SW Alabama; this will continue through much of morning, so be prepared if you do have to head out the door - heavy rain in some spots could slow you down.

The main threat for severe weather still looks to be between the hours of 2 p.m. this afternoon and 10 p.m. this evening. It's still conceivable that the threat could linger as late as midnight or so, especially in our southeastern counties, we'll keep an eye on that.

Our primary concerns at this spot are still the chance for tornadoes, damaging winds, and flooding due to heavy rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has slightly adjusted their Day 1 Convective Outlook... for us, not much has changed. All of central and south Alabama are under either a Slight or Enhanced risk for seeing strong storms later today; for perspective, these would be rate a two and three on a scale from 1-5, with five being the highest threat level.

This is still a low confidence setup. We will have to keep a close eye on what unfolds throughout the morning hours to really get a sense of what could potential happen later today. If we continue to see widespread rain and storms this morning, our chance for severe strong later today goes down significantly. We will continue to bring you updates throughout the morning on social media, on-air and of course from our WSFA First Alert Weather App.

