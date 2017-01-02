Suspicious call prompts bomb and hazard units to west Montgomery

Concern from residents prompted calls to police and a possible bomb threat situation on Sunday in a west Montgomery community.

According to Lt. Stephen Lavender, officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 400 block Fairview Avenue. When officers approached the scene, the suspicious subject fled on foot and dropped his backpack.

Due to suspicious behavior of the subject and the nature of the call, MPD and MFD took necessary precautions deploying bomb technicians and hazardous materials units. A thorough bag search was conducted by the specialized units of the but no bombs or weapons were found.

The adult male subject is still on the run.

No additional information is available at this time and the case remains under investigation.

