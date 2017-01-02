Political groups working to delay Sessions' appointment hearing

Three political groups are working together to delay appointment hearings for Jeff Sessions, the Alabama senator picked by Donald Trump the be the next Attorney General.

According to officials, those groups are the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, the People for the United Way, and the Alliance for Justice. The groups say they don't know enough about Sessions yet to make a decision.

The groups claim Sessions hasn't been forthcoming with information usually given out by cabinet nominees.

Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, dismissed the groups, saying Sessions has been in the senate for 20 years and his positions are easy to find through votes and interviews.

Sessions' appointment hearings are set to begin next Tuesday.

