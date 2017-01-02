Person dead from self-inflicted injuries in busy Montgomery parking lot

Police on the scene of a suicide in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating what appears to be a self-inflicted death at a busy shopping center Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but multiple officers and first responders were called to the Twin Oaks Village shopping center shortly after 1:30 p.m. That's in the 2000 block of Eastern Boulevard near Party City and T.J. Maxx.

Investigators were focusing on a vehicle in the parking lot.

No information on the person's identity has been released.

Copyright 2015 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.