Person dead from self-inflicted injuries in busy Montgomery parking lot

Police on the scene of a suicide in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Police on the scene of a suicide in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating what appears to be a self-inflicted death at a busy shopping center Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but multiple officers and first responders were called to the Twin Oaks Village shopping center shortly after 1:30 p.m. That's in the 2000 block of Eastern Boulevard near Party City and T.J. Maxx.

Investigators were focusing on a vehicle in the parking lot. 

No information on the person's identity has been released.

